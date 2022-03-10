At a US event, Harry was mocked because Americans ‘didn’t even recognise’ him

According to a royal expert, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have “still not backed up assertions” from their Oprah interview.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview,” Royally Us presenter Christian Garibaldi stated on the one-year anniversary of the interview. “Isn’t that insane?”

Co-host Christina Ross added: “We’re still feeling the repercussions from that today, a year later.

“They still haven’t fleshed out all the issues and accusations and all the claims that were made.

“It’s amazing how much this interview has really shaken things up.”