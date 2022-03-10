Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unable to back claims from Oprah interview
According to a royal expert, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have “still not backed up assertions” from their Oprah interview.
According to a royal specialist, several accusations made by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey a year ago have yet to be substantiated.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview,” Royally Us presenter Christian Garibaldi stated on the one-year anniversary of the interview. “Isn’t that insane?”
Co-host Christina Ross added: “We’re still feeling the repercussions from that today, a year later.
“They still haven’t fleshed out all the issues and accusations and all the claims that were made.
“It’s amazing how much this interview has really shaken things up.”
