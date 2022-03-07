Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 11:21 pm
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle advised against meeting the Queen and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised not to bring Lilibet to the United Kingdom to see the Queen.

“Do you think Meghan and Harry should bring Lilibet to meet the Queen?” asked Express in a poll. which received a total of 7,639 responses

81 percent (4,896) agreed that Meghan and Prince Harry should not bring their daughter to see the Queen, while only 22 percent (1,048) agreed that the Queen should meet Lilibet.

“They have completely disrespected the Queen and the family,” one user said.

“They then call their daughter the Queen’s pet name, which is completely repugnant.”

Others saw it as a “public relations stunt.”

“Not if it means they’re using her as an excuse to get the security they’re demanding,” one critic said. Make a private visit, but don’t use it as a public relations stunt.”

Another user commented, “If they wanted to bring her, they would have done it ages ago.” The only way they’d ever bring her in would be if they stood to gain financially or promotionally from it.”

 

