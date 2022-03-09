Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 08:39 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘desperate for an olive branch’ to the United Kingdom

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 08:39 pm
Meghan Markle
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ‘win back’ the United Kingdom in a monumental rehabilitation effort.

This was recently admitted by royal expert and commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti.

While speaking with Royally US, he was quoted as saying, “I don’t personally imagine Meghan coming to the UK very easily, she may prove me wrong.”

“But, these days, people here have such a low opinion of her, if not both of them, that I think she’d be very brave to return to the UK.”

“I do still say if they could come back and if they could not be front and centre, keep it quiet, but just come back to help celebrate this milestone for not just the queen but for the whole country for British history…”

He also added, “Then that will probably be very nice and it might rehabilitate them somewhat towards the British people.”

“I don’t really think that’s their style anymore, they don’t like to do things quietly, they don’t like someone else to be the centre of attention when they’re around.”

“I think that where Harry and Meghan go, it’s the Harry and Meghan show and I think that means that it probably would be better if they didn’t come and steal the limelight from the Queen.”

“But who knows, let’s watch this space and let’s hope that if they can come they’ll do it in a nice way and that it will be an opportunity for the whole family to enjoy being together and to put all that behind them.”

 

Read More

11 mins ago
Nimra Khan’s photos go viral on social media

Popular Nimra Khan, a Pakistani diva, shared her most recent stunning photos...
11 mins ago
Meghan Markle was presented with a memento at Prince Charles and Camilla's home

Even in the midst of the royal family's ongoing drama, Prince Charles...
19 mins ago
Best posters from Aurat March 2022

The Aurat March placards and posters sparked a social media craze. From...
43 mins ago
Naimal Khawar shares a sweet photo with her kid

Naimal Khawar is a beautiful Pakistani actress. She was born on 17th...
51 mins ago
Have Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian decided a date for their wedding?

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are set to spend the rest of...
54 mins ago
Sunny Leone's latest video goes viral

In Bollywood films, the Baby Doll has played a variety of great...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Meghan Markle
3 mins ago
The ‘golden era’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is coming to an end: report

Experts warn that the golden era of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's...
Meghan Markle
6 mins ago
Meghan Markle was presented with a memento at Prince Charles and Camilla’s home

Even in the midst of the royal family's ongoing drama, Prince Charles...
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
6 mins ago
IPL 2022: Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz signed by Gujarat Titans

NEW DELHI: Gujarat Titans said Wednesday that they have recruited Afghanistan's Rahmanullah...
Prince Harry
8 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to discontinue their one notorious practice

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are in news for their possible...
Adsence Ad 300X600