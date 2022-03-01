Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 09:39 pm
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are waiting for the Queen's death before making a 'part-time' return

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 09:39 pm
Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their home in the United States, but a royal author claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may still be interested in returning as “part-time royals.”

Even after abdicating their royal duties, royal author Tom Quinn told To Di For Daily Podcast that the couple’s hopes are pinned on a possible after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

“One interesting thing an insider told me… is that both Meghan and Harry believe that when the elder royals die – in other words Elizabeth – they may well be able, when Charles is King, be able to come back and be the part-time royals that they really wanted to be.

“So that they would be six months [as] working royals, and six months in the States or wherever doing their own thing.

“That was something that Queen Elizabeth absolutely said couldn’t happen, but I think Meghan and Harry are hoping that Charles, Harry’s after all, will be more of a moderniser and will say to them, ‘okay, if you want to be part-time royals, that’s fine’.

“I don’t think Harry and Meghan really want to spend their whole time in the States and not be part of the Royal Family, they just don’t want to do it all the time.”

