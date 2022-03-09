Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 08:31 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to discontinue their one notorious practice

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 08:31 pm
Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are in news for their possible return to the UK,  have been advised to only attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee if they can “keep it quiet”.

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are in news for their possible return to the UK,  have been advised to only attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee if they can “keep it quiet”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been urged to ditch attention-seeking stunts ahead of their expected visit to the UK.

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti claimed it would “probably be better” if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not return, saying that it would “steal” attention from the Queen.

In conversation with Royally Us, Sacerdoti claimed: “They don’t like to do things quietly, they don’t like someone else to be the centre of attention when they’re around and I think that where Harry and Meghan go, it’s the Harry and Meghan show.”

Jonathan Sacerdoti went on to say: “I don’t personally imagine Meghan coming to the UK very easily.”

Read More

35 mins ago
Naimal Khawar shares a sweet photo with her kid

Naimal Khawar is a beautiful Pakistani actress. She was born on 17th...
43 mins ago
Have Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian decided a date for their wedding?

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are set to spend the rest of...
46 mins ago
Sunny Leone's latest video goes viral

In Bollywood films, the Baby Doll has played a variety of great...
48 mins ago
Jannat Mirza’s latest pictures go viral on the internet

Jannat Mirza is the most famous Pakistani tik toker. She got fame...
1 hour ago
Ariana DeBose recalls an encounter with the Hollywood legend Denzel Washington

Ariana DeBose of West Side Story recalls a memorable encounter with Hollywood...
1 hour ago
Prince Harry ready to launch attacks on future Queen Camilla

Prince Harry in his future memoirs, Harry may unleash a "spiteful assault"...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Nimra Khan’s photos go viral on social media
3 mins ago
Nimra Khan’s photos go viral on social media

Popular Nimra Khan, a Pakistani diva, shared her most recent stunning photos...
Meghan Markle
3 mins ago
Meghan Markle was presented with a memento at Prince Charles and Camilla’s home

Even in the midst of the royal family's ongoing drama, Prince Charles...
Fawad Hussain
6 mins ago
Fawad demands NA Speaker to convene session to sort out no-confidence motion issue

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said Prime Minister...
Adi Huetter
8 mins ago
Borussia Moenchengladbach head coach Adi Huetter contracts COVID-19

BERLIN: Adi Huetter, the head coach of Borussia Moenchengladbach, is suffering from...
Adsence Ad 300X600