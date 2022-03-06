Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 06:59 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been bashed for their ‘joyless’ public appearances

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 06:59 pm
Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been bashed for their ‘joyless’ public appearances

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

As fans and netizens criticise the Sussexes’ “joyless” appearances, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under intense scrutiny.

This revelation was made in a new piece by royal author and biographer Robert Hardman.

The new piece, which was shared with the Daily Mail, discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attitude toward guests who had paid nearly £120 (A$215) per head for the opportunity to meet the royals.

“As the couple arrived, huge screens were erected in the atrium to prevent anyone obtaining a photo or even a glimpse as the couple were swiftly ushered into a side room,” Mr Hardman wrote.

“‘It was joyless,’ says one benefactor. ‘It felt more like a witness-protection programme than a royal fundraiser’,” another too chimed in at the time.

“By the end of 2018, more and more leaks were finding their way into the papers.”

“Reports emerged of pre-wedding arguments between Meghan and royal staff over her choice of tiara; between Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge over a dress-fitting for the bridesmaids.”

“Among friends and fans of the Duke and the pregnant Duchess, this would all be cited as proof of an agenda of bullying, favouritism (towards the Cambridges) and an undercurrent of closet racism within the press.”

Before concluding he added, “What might be par for the course in U.S. celebrity circles simply jarred with what the public expected of members of the Royal Family.”

Read More

18 mins ago
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot

Hania Aamir is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who has appeared...
22 mins ago
'Disloyal' branding for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: 'No royal dedication'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been labelled as 'utterly disloyal' to...
28 mins ago
Prince William and Prince George are 'proper pals' as their father prepares his son to be King

Prince William is said to be keeping his eldest son, Prince George,...
32 mins ago
Julia Fox reveals'real bits' about her relationship with Kanye West: 'Some of it was true.'

Julia Fox recently sat down for a heart-to-heart and discussed some of...
35 mins ago
Without an invitation to Prince Charles' coronation, Prince Harry's Sussex charm will 'wither.'

Experts warn that without an invitation to Prince Charles' coronation, Prince Harry...
39 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito home is in jeopardy, reports

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved to the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

PHOTOS: Mawra Hocane welcomes summer in traditional breezy attires 
1 min ago
PHOTOS: Mawra Hocane welcomes summer in traditional breezy attires 

Mawra Hocane is a well-known Pakistani actress and model. She was a...
Saif Ali Khan
4 mins ago
Angry Taimur kicks father Saif Ali Khan in a cute video

Instagram followers were amused by Taimur Ali Khan's latest conversation with his...
Ukraine
6 mins ago
A reality star in the United States has raised a whopping $25 million for the Ukraine relief effort

According to The New York Post, US reality TV star Bethenny Frankel...
Ukraine
11 mins ago
Ukraine starts evacuating civilians from Mariupol

KIEV - Ukraine on Sunday started evacuating civilians from Mariupol, a port...
Adsence Ad 300X600