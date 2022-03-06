Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been bashed for their ‘joyless’ public appearances

As fans and netizens criticise the Sussexes’ “joyless” appearances, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under intense scrutiny.

This revelation was made in a new piece by royal author and biographer Robert Hardman.

The new piece, which was shared with the Daily Mail, discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attitude toward guests who had paid nearly £120 (A$215) per head for the opportunity to meet the royals.

“As the couple arrived, huge screens were erected in the atrium to prevent anyone obtaining a photo or even a glimpse as the couple were swiftly ushered into a side room,” Mr Hardman wrote.

“‘It was joyless,’ says one benefactor. ‘It felt more like a witness-protection programme than a royal fundraiser’,” another too chimed in at the time.

“By the end of 2018, more and more leaks were finding their way into the papers.”

“Reports emerged of pre-wedding arguments between Meghan and royal staff over her choice of tiara; between Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge over a dress-fitting for the bridesmaids.”

“Among friends and fans of the Duke and the pregnant Duchess, this would all be cited as proof of an agenda of bullying, favouritism (towards the Cambridges) and an undercurrent of closet racism within the press.”

Before concluding he added, “What might be par for the course in U.S. celebrity circles simply jarred with what the public expected of members of the Royal Family.”