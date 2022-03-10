Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 01:28 am
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been bashed for their silence following the tarnishing of their Firm to Oprah: ‘Liars!’

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 01:28 am
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been chastised for failing to file follow-up claims against the Royal Family after dragging them through the mud months after leaving the Firm.

This claim was made by US Weekly’s royal correspondent Christina Garibaldi during a conversation with her co-host Christine Ross.

Ms Garibaldi started the conversation by saying, “It’s hard to believe that one year has passed since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s candid interview. Isn’t that insane?”

Ms Ross later added, “Time is flying by, but it feels like it was a hundred years ago. I think I mentioned it before, but the last year has just flown by.”

Not only that, but “we’re still feeling the effects.”

“They still haven’t fleshed out all the issues and accusations and all the claims that were made. It’s amazing how much this interview has really shaken things up.”

