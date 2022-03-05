Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 09:14 pm
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been chastised for creating ‘third-rate content.’

Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been chastised for creating ‘utterly third-rate’ content for Netflix and Spotify with no quality control.

Pauline Maclaren, Professor of Marketing and Consumer Research in the School of Management at Royal Holloway, has made this accusation.

She began by telling Express UK, “It appears that Harry and Meghan may have over-extended themselves in terms of the Netflix and Spotify deals, although, of course, we must acknowledge that producing content does not happen overnight, and high-quality programmes will take many months/years to generate.”

“However, they do seem to be involved in so much at present – building a media empire with insufficient foundations – that it’s hard to see where their focus really lies.”

“Certainly, there is a lot of doubt now surrounding their abilities to produce content at the level and quality required for both media outlets.”

