Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 12:21 am
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have warned of a sharp decline in multi-million dollar transactions

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 12:21 am
Prince Harry

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fail to produce content as part of their contracts, their multi-million dollar deals may suffer a sharp decline.

According to royal expert Neil Sean, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be providing value for what companies have invested in them, but instead have provided no output from the deals.

“Let me give you some advice, Harry and Meghan: it’s not as simple or as easy as you may believe,” he said.

“You have to think of content, and then you have to produce it, write it, and hopefully get an audience on top of that.”

“So it’s not as simple as they may have thought, but when you become a major celebrity, as Harry and Meghan are now, the bigger problem is you have a golden period.”

“Everyone wants to sign you, and you get invitations to events like the Oscars.”

“You get offered all of these mega deals as we saw with the books deal along with is worth a lot of money even though he’s going to have to deliver some rather tawdry asides to ensure that people feel they’ve gotten their money’s worth,” he added.

“Everything hinges now for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the next level of content that they will deliver to the public.

“If it’s a spectacular success, they are guaranteed even more money but as ever in the fickle world of Hollywood they’re now living in, if it doesn’t resonate with the audience then they can expect a sharp decline in those mega offers and mega deals.”

