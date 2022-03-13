Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Mar, 2022. 12:29 am
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may return to the royal life

Prince Harry is the second son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana. He is known for his military service and charitable work.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are trying their luck to make a living in the United States after stepping down from royal life in 2020, may have a plan to rejoin the royal family in the future.

The couple may have intentions to return to the royal fold in the future, according to Tom Quinn, author of Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle. According to the author, Charles is a more’moderniser’ than the Queen, so if he becomes king, he may accept of them carving out a part-time royal role in the UK.

A regal comeback for the couple, according to another royal expert, Ingrid Seward, seems unlikely.

She said, “Charles wants a slimmed-down monarchy not an expanded one so he will not want or need them around in any sort of working capacity.”

The Queen promptly rejected Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s proposal to split their time between North America and the UK in order to continue serving the Royal Family.

