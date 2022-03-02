Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 09:10 pm
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present a grant to a UK charity, of which the duchess is still a patron

Meghan Markle
The foundation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has given a grant to a UK charity, one of only two Meghan is still a patron of.

The couple’s Archewell website announced today that Smart Works is one of four charities that will be supported in honour of Women’s History Month, which begins today.

Meghan became a patron of Smart Works, an organisation that assists women in returning to work, in 2019, before she and Harry stepped down as senior working royals.

When they left the Firm in early 2020, they had to give up some of their patronages.

Meghan has kept one of her two private charity patronages, Smart Works, and another with the animal charity Mayhew.

“Since 2019, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex has been Patron of Smart Works, a UK charity that exists to give women the confidence they need to reach their full potential, secure employment, and change the trajectory of their lives,” according to a statement on the Archewell website.

“The Archewell Foundation’s support will enable the development of the Smart Works Female Unemployment Index, which will be an extremely robust study looking at unemployment issues affecting women across the UK, with the goal of creating an annual benchmark against which progress and change can be tracked.”

Meghan launched a Smart Works clothing collection in September 2019 that included workwear essentials ranging from an elegant blazer and well-cut trousers by Jigsaw to a tote bag that fits all the essentials for an interview from John Lewis & Partners.

The collection was completed by a classic dress from Marks & Spencer and a crisp white shirt from Misha Nonoo, a womenswear designer and friend of the duchess.

The collection was created in collaboration with John Lewis & Partners, Marks & Spencer, Jigsaw, and Misha Nonoo.

For two weeks, items were available on a 1:1 basis, which meant that for every item purchased by a customer, another was given to assist a woman in re-entering the workforce.

