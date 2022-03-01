Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 10:59 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present a grant to a UK charity, of which the duchess is still a patron

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 10:59 pm
Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present a grant to a UK charity, of which the duchess is still a patron

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The foundation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has given a grant to a UK charity, one of only two Meghan is still a patron of.

The couple’s Archewell website announced today that Smart Works is one of four charities that will be supported in honour of Women’s History Month, which begins today.

Meghan became a patron of Smart Works, an organisation that assists women in returning to work, in 2019, before she and Harry stepped down as senior working royals.

When they left the Firm in early 2020, they had to give up some of their patronages.

Meghan has kept one of her two private charity patronages, Smart Works, and another with the animal charity Mayhew.

“Since 2019, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex has been Patron of Smart Works, a UK charity that exists to give women the confidence they need to reach their full potential, secure employment, and change the trajectory of their lives,” according to a statement on the Archewell website.

“The Archewell Foundation’s support will enable the development of the Smart Works Female Unemployment Index, which will be an extremely robust study looking at unemployment issues affecting women across the UK, with the goal of creating an annual benchmark against which progress and change can be tracked.”

Meghan launched a Smart Works clothing collection in September 2019 that included workwear essentials ranging from an elegant blazer and well-cut trousers by Jigsaw to a tote bag that fits all the essentials for an interview from John Lewis & Partners.

The collection was completed by a classic dress from Marks & Spencer and a crisp white shirt from Misha Nonoo, a womenswear designer and friend of the duchess.

The collection was created in collaboration with John Lewis & Partners, Marks & Spencer, Jigsaw, and Misha Nonoo.

Read More

49 mins ago
Photos: Zara Noor Abbas looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Zara Noor Abbas is a stunning Pakistani actress. She was born on...
1 hour ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are waiting for the Queen's death before making a 'part-time' return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their home in the United...
2 hours ago
Feroze Khan gives royal vibes in latest photoshoot

The Pakistani actor Feroze Khan is winning the hearts of his fans with...
2 hours ago
Ahmed Ali Akbar has not watched a single episode of Parizaad!

Ahmed Ali Akbar, the main actor in the blockbuster drama serial Parizaad,...
2 hours ago
Saba Qamar, Nauman Ijaz’s ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ release date announced

There are numerous love stories all around us, each one as unique...
3 hours ago
Naimal Khawar is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot

Pakistani actress Naimal Khawar has mesmerized her fans with new gorgeous photos...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kate Middleton
7 mins ago
Kate Middleton discusses what she wishes she had known before becoming a mother

Even if you are the Duchess of Cambridge, there is no instruction...
Camila Cabello
12 mins ago
Camila Cabello shares a new sneak peek from her song ‘Bam Bam.’

Camila Cabello, the Cuban-American music sensation, has left fans even more excited...
Egypt's Suez Canal increases transit tolls by up to 10 pct
15 mins ago
Egypt’s Suez Canal increases transit tolls by up to 10 pct

CAIRO, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Egypt's Suez Canal Authority (SCA) announced on...
Kate Middleton
16 mins ago
Kate Middleton’s embarrassing shopping trip earned her a new moniker

When Kate Middleton went shopping, she was given an embarrassing nickname. When...
Adsence Ad 300X600