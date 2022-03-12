Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 12:04 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle update on their next visit to UK

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 12:04 am
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘beating the royals to the punch’ with their ‘do-it-yourself royalty.’

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t been seen in the UK in a long time, with his latest public appearance being last July at the inauguration of a statue in honor of his mother, Princess Diana.

In April of last year, he also attended the burial of his adored grandpa, Prince Philip.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are expected to reconnect with the Queen, the Cambridges, and other royals during Prince Philip’s funeral ceremony on March 29 at Westminster Abbey.

Unfortunately, that plan has been nixed, as a fresh statement has been sent to the public and press explaining Prince Harry’s absence.

The statement issued reads: “The Duke will not be returning to the UK in late March, but hopes to visit his grandmother as soon as possible.”

Meghan and Harry have said publicly since stepping down from their top working royal responsibilities that the security they were previously afforded has been reduced, despite the fact that the safety concerns have not changed.

We’re crossing our fingers that everything will be resolved soon – we’d love to see the royals reunited as one big happy family.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Rosanna Davison posts a hilarious video of herself licking windows and spilling cereal while joking about 'future payback' for toddlers

ROSANNA Davison posted a hilarious video of herself licking windows and spilling...
1 hour ago
Tristan Thompson teases his first television interview after admitting to cheating on Khloe Kardashian and getting Maralee Nichols pregnant

Tristan Thompson, KHLOE Kardashian's ex, has revealed his first "interview" since his...
1 hour ago
Gigi Hadid looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Gigi Hadid is a gorgeous American model. She was born on April...
1 hour ago
Putin could release a lethal virus from a seized Ukrainian lab – and then blame it on the US, warns an ex-British chemical weapons colonel

RUSSIA, according to the former head of the British Army's chemical weapons...
2 hours ago
Prince Harry’s Invictus charity receives £500k grant from Kate Middleton & Prince William

The news comes as the Duke of Sussex lends his support to...
2 hours ago
Avneet Kaur’s latest dance video goes viral on the internet

Avneet Kaur is an Indian actress, dancer, and model. Avneet Kaur made...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Meghan Markle
2 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan miss out on a chance to mend fences with royal relatives

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to have passed up an opportunity...
Prince Andrew
5 mins ago
What makes Prince Andrew the Queen’s favorite son

Once regarded as Britain's "playboy prince" and a Falkland War hero, Prince...
VLADIMIR PUTIN
13 mins ago
Putin plans to send 16,000 fighters from the Middle East to join the invasion of Ukraine

VLADIMIR PUTIN is preparing to release 16,000 fighters from the Middle East...
Alina Kabaeva
17 mins ago
Putin’s secret gymnast lover Alina Kabaeva and their four children are hiding in a Swiss chalet’ while waging war on innocent Ukrainians

As the war with Ukraine rages on, VLADIMIR PUTIN is said to...
Adsence Ad 300X600