Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s anguish has been exposed

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the Firm, Prince William was left at his “lowest point,” according to a royal expert.

According to royal author Robert Hardman, the Oprah interview in particular had an impact on Harry’s older brother, William.

“For Prince William, there was the added anguish of seeing the younger brother whom he had protected (and who had idolised him) now throwing incendiary and, in some cases, unanswerable charges into the public domain, fully aware of their likely impact,” Mr Hardman wrote in an excerpt from his new book, ‘Queen Of Our Times: The Life Of Elizabeth II,’ published by Macmillan on March 17.

“Since the Oprah interview, the brothers have only met twice: at Prince Philip’s funeral and at the unveiling of the Prince of Wales Memorial.”