Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito home is in jeopardy, reports

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito home is in jeopardy, according to reports

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved to the United States after retiring from royal duties, are facing an alarming situation in which their Montecito mansion may be threatened by a deadly mudslide.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s concerns do not appear to be going away anytime soon, as the couple’s £11 million Montecito mansion is in danger of being engulfed by a deadly mudslide, according to a new flood danger map.

In 2018, a storm in Meghan and Harry’s neighbourhood killed at least 23 people and destroyed 130 homes, and the risk of mudslides continues to rise.

Wildfires ravaged Santa Barbara County in late 2017, destroying 1,063 structures and causing $2.2 billion (approximately £1.6 billion) in damage.

According to The Mirror, the couple may decide to sell their home and relocate as the California drought continues and wildfires have incinerated much of the vegetation protecting the land around Montecito.

A Storm Impact Consideration Map from Montecito Fire Protection District shows the home next door to the royal couple’s seven-acre estate in a predicted mudslide path – but the slightest deviation could see their property hit, too.

John Frye, of the Santa Barbara Flood Control District, was reported to have said: “It’s not if it happens again – it’s when.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who bought their nine-bed mansion in 2020, live there with their two children Archie and Lilibet. A new flood danger map shows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home in Montecito, Santa Barbara is at risk.