Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 12:02 am
Prince Harry and Meghan miss out on a chance to mend fences with royal relatives

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 12:02 am
Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle miss out on a chance to mend fences with royal relatives

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to have passed up an opportunity to reconcile with their royal relatives.

Since their Megxit announcement in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a strained relationship with the Royal Family.

The shocking decision by Prince Harry to skip Prince Philip’s memorial service has set tongues wagging.
12th of March, 2022
Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, believes “it’s a great pity, it’s regrettable the rift will remain unhealed.”

As a result of the decision, the Queen, who is eager to meet her great-granddaughter for the first time, is unlikely to meet Lilibet.

