Prince Harry and Meghan plan to return to the UK as “part-time royals.” when Charles becomes king

According to a royal author, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved to the United States after stepping down from royal duty in 2020, plan to return to the United Kingdom as “part-time royals” when Charles becomes King.

The author of Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, Tom Quinn, believes the couple may have plans to return to the royal fold in the future.

Quinn stated on the To Di For Daily podcast that because Charles is more of a’moderniser’ than the Queen, he may approve of them carving out a part-time royal role back in the UK when he is in charge.

Her Majesty previously vetoed that suggestion, with Buckingham Palace stating in February 2021: ‘The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.’

‘Meghan and Harry believe that when the elder royals die – in other words, Elizabeth – they may well be able to come back and be the part-time royals that they really wanted to be,’ Quinn added, quoting an anonymous ‘insider.’

‘So that they would be six months [being] working royals and six months in the States or wherever doing their own thing.

‘That was something that Queen Elizabeth absolutely said couldn’t happen, but I think Meghan and Harry are hoping that Charles, Harry’s father after all, will be more of a moderniser and will say to them, “Okay, if you want to be part-time royals, that’s fine”.’