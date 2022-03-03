Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 12:02 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince Harry and Meghan plan to return to the UK as “part-time royals.” when Charles becomes king

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 12:02 am
Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan plan to return to the UK as “part-time royals.” when Charles becomes king

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

According to a royal author, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved to the United States after stepping down from royal duty in 2020, plan to return to the United Kingdom as “part-time royals” when Charles becomes King.

The author of Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, Tom Quinn, believes the couple may have plans to return to the royal fold in the future.

Quinn stated on the To Di For Daily podcast that because Charles is more of a’moderniser’ than the Queen, he may approve of them carving out a part-time royal role back in the UK when he is in charge.

Her Majesty previously vetoed that suggestion, with Buckingham Palace stating in February 2021: ‘The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.’

‘Meghan and Harry believe that when the elder royals die – in other words, Elizabeth – they may well be able to come back and be the part-time royals that they really wanted to be,’ Quinn added, quoting an anonymous ‘insider.’

‘So that they would be six months [being] working royals and six months in the States or wherever doing their own thing.

‘That was something that Queen Elizabeth absolutely said couldn’t happen, but I think Meghan and Harry are hoping that Charles, Harry’s father after all, will be more of a moderniser and will say to them, “Okay, if you want to be part-time royals, that’s fine”.’

 

Read More

47 mins ago
Dum Mastam: Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan's new song ‘Larki Achari’ is out now!

Dum Mastam: The upcoming film, starring Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan has...
2 hours ago
sundal khattak’s exquisite photos, take a look

Sundal Khattak is a well-known Tik Tok star who became famous when...
2 hours ago
According to Johns Hopkins researchers, vaping increases the risk of high blood sugar and diabetes

Scientists at one of America's leading medical research universities have warned that...
2 hours ago
Baap ki party: Dananeer Mobeen reenacts viral video of her little version pawri horahi hai

Dananeer Mobeen recreated the viral video of the Pashtun girl version of...
2 hours ago
Maya Ali looks elegant in latest adorable photos

She started her journey in showbiz as a VJ and now she...
2 hours ago
Prince Harry may 'forever regret' not making UK visit

According to a royal author, Prince Harry is expected to face the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Vivo V20
5 mins ago
Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo V20 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Vivo V20 costs Rs....
Saba Qamar's
10 mins ago
Saba Qamar’s embarrassing scene in the new web series, beyond all bounds

In the trailer of the new web series "Mrs. and Mr. Shamim"...
Imran Ashraf, Amar Khan strikes a pose at the launch of Dum Mastam’s first song ‘Larki Achari’
27 mins ago
Imran Ashraf, Amar Khan strikes a pose at the launch of Dum Mastam’s first song ‘Larki Achari’

Dum Mastam: The upcoming film, starring Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan, has...
Fatima Effendi
37 mins ago
Fatima Effendi looks breathtaking in new alluring photos

She started her career as a child artist and today has earned...
Adsence Ad 300X600