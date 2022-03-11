Prince Harry and Meghan’s massive political intervention in the United Kingdom

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have slammed the UK and global governments over the Covid vaccines.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed The People’s Vaccine’s open letter.

Coronavirus vaccines, treatments, and tests must be “freely available to everyone, everywhere,” according to the coalition.

More than 130 former world leaders, Nobel laureates, scientists, and others signed the open letter, which called for “urgent action to vaccinate low and middle-income countries and end the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In a statement, the People’s Vaccine said: “We are proud to welcome Archewell Foundation to the Alliance and appreciate their support, alongside Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“We will work together to end vaccine inequity and ensure COVID-19 vaccines, treatments + tests are available to everyone.”

They added Archewell’s support “will go toward the Alliance’s ongoing campaigns and efforts to secure fair vaccine access for low and middle-income countries”.