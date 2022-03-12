Prince Harry dropped a major hint about a Netflix deal. ‘It has to be for a show.’

On March 5, Prince Harry was spotted wearing a casual outfit and a cowboy hat at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo. The Duke of Sussex met with attendees at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, where the event was held. Richard Eden, Diary Editor at The Daily Mail, has since claimed that the appearance could be part of a Netflix special.

Mr Eden told Palace Confidential on Mailplus, “I smell a rat.”

“It must be for some cringe-worthy Netflix TV show like ‘Harry meets America,’ or something.”

It comes just five months after Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, sparked rumours that they were “filming for Netflix” while in New York.

The Duke was apprehended with a microphone cable “hanging out of his slacks.”

“I like the fact that Harry was caught with this microphone cable hanging out of his slacks, and many wondering about Meghan’s choice of outfits in the barmy New York end-of-summer, autumn weather,” royal expert Russell Myers told Pod Save the Queen.

“We don’t know for sure, but we can assume they’re filming a series for their Netflix deal, which is why they’re recording.”

“Are you saying they were dressed quite warmly for the end of summer in New York?” host Ann Gripper asked. They are, however, from California!

“I’m guessing there’s a temperature difference.”

“I thought some of the outfits were really interesting; they definitely said ‘we’re here and we mean business.'”

In 2021, Harry and Meghan agreed to produce documentaries, children’s programmes, scripted shows, and feature films.

Since then, the royals have not appeared on any of the streaming service’s offerings.

It comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honoured at the NAACP Image Awards for answering the call to social justice and joining the global fight for equity.

The President’s Award, which recognises exceptional achievement and distinguished public service, was given to Harry and Meghan.

The couple, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, said in a joint statement that it was a “true honour,” and they are expected to give a live acceptance speech during the virtual awards ceremony in the early hours of Sunday, UK time.

Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, LeBron James, Rihanna, Jay-Z, and Lauryn Hill have all received the award.