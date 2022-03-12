Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 08:00 pm
Prince Harry drops a big hint about Netflix deal at Texas rodeo

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 08:00 pm
Prince Harry’s unexpected visit at a Texas rodeo last weekend has fueled speculation that he is recording a Netflix special.

On March 5, Prince Harry was photographed wearing a cowboy hat during the Stockyards Championship Rodeo. At the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, where the event was placed, he chatted with residents.

According to Richard Eden of the Daily Mail, the appearance might be part of a Netflix special.

“I smell a rat,” Mr. Eden remarked on Palace Confidential on Mailplus.

It’s probably for a Netflix program like ‘Harry meets America’ or something equally cringe-making.”

