Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 09:21 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince Harry dubbed ‘a five-course meal’ after his recent appearance

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 09:21 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Prince Harry’s fans are drooling over the Duke of Sussex’s latest appearance in a video promotion for the upcoming Invictus Games.

In the appearance, Harry can be seen attempting to learn Dutch.

The confused-looking Duke could be seen speaking to Games organisers on a Zoom call saying: “One more time guys, please, you know I need to get this right, and I really want to get it right as well, so how do I say ‘Good afternoon, you’ve done a great job’ in Dutch?”

He was then attempting to say the phrase that seemed to have captivated native speakers’ hearts.

The Duke of Sussex was then told to not forget his hat to which he grabs one to wear along with orange sunglasses and unzips his jacket to unveil an orange T-shirt.

Standing up, he also is seen wearing orange trousers.

The tweet says: “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, is getting ready for the Netherlands with some Dutch lessons.

“We look forward to giving him a warm welcome in The Hague.

“As we all prepare for The Games, our thoughts are with Team Ukraine, as well as their friends & family.”

Meanwhile fans could not help but shower praises on the Duke of Sussex for his looks.

“A little bit off topic, but I love sweatpants on a well-built man,” one user wrote.

“The fitted tee-shirt was the icing on the cake. Forget about a snack, Harry is looking like a five-course meal, at a 5 star Michelin rated restaurant, of course,” a second commented.

“Can’t wait, I’m looking forward to H being around his military men again n M being there to support him. It really will be nice seeing them work as a team again,” another said.

“Orange is definitely his colour. Harry is fabulous!” a royal fan commented.

Read More

25 mins ago
Juggun Kazim gives royal vibes in latest photoshoot

Juggun Kazim, popularly known as "Jay", is a popular Pakistani actress and...
30 mins ago
Minal Khan stuns her fans with spectacular pictures

Minal is a young and pretty Pakistani actress who has been working...
31 mins ago
WATCH: Ayeza Khan drops her intense workout video!

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has eventually become the most demanding model for...
35 mins ago
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews marry in a lavish Hawaiian ceremony

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and his longtime girlfriend Brittany...
42 mins ago
Fans accuse Kim Kardashian of Photoshopping the carpet in photos with Pete Davidson

Fans couldn't help but notice an odd discrepancy between the photos Kim...
51 mins ago
Inside Zara Noor Abbas's dreamy birthday celebration, see photos

Pakistan’s gorgeous actress Zara Noor Abbas is celebrating her birthday today. The actress...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

VLADIMIR PUTIN
34 seconds ago
‘Putin is enraged,’ say US intelligence chiefs, who warn that Russia may escalate its attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials suggested on Tuesday that Vladimir Putin...
VLADIMIR PUTIN
5 mins ago
According to a former NATO commander, Russian President Vladimir Putin “might be the best thing that has ever happened to the NATO alliance.”

Former NATO supreme allied commander James Stavridis said on Sunday that Russian...
Heidi Montag
13 mins ago
Heidi Montag explains why she eats only raw meat

Carnivore to the extreme Heidi Montag has been eating raw meat in...
Queen Elizabeth
16 mins ago
Following a royal rift, Queen Elizabeth is unlikely to meet Prince Harry’s daughter

Senior royal aides told The Sun that Prince Harry gave Queen Elizabeth...
Adsence Ad 300X600