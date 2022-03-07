Prince Harry enjoys Nando’s, but his controversial order may irritate some customers

Everyone, including Prince Harry, adores cheeky Nando’s.

You might expect the Duke of Sussex to spend his time drinking expensive wine and eating caviar, but he, like the rest of us, enjoys a visit to his local chicken shop every now and then.

Harry was introduced to the chicken chain by his personal protection officer a few years ago and has been spotted eating there several times, including a midnight visit in Fulham Broadway, southwest London, in 2013.

At 11.50 p.m. on a Tuesday night, Harry, 29, paid £24.05 for a takeaway dinner for himself and a friend.

He topped it off with a side of creamy mash and a double chicken wrap with chips, which he washed down with a soft drink and a bottle of water.

After picking up their order, Harry, who was dating Cressida Bonas at the time, and his friend exited through the building’s car park.

At the time, an onlooker stated: “It was strange. He was very charming and politely declined a picture request from a member of staff. I was astounded to see him.”