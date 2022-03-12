Prince Harry ‘gave the Queen 15 minutes’ notice of his impending return to the United Kingdom.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed on Friday that Harry will not return to the UK from the United States to join the Royal Family at the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey on March 29. According to the spokesperson, he hopes to visit his grandmother soon.

According to senior aides, the monarch was only given 15 minutes’ notice of Harry’s statement.

It comes as the Duke, who is currently living in California with Meghan Markle, is embroiled in a legal battle with the Home Office over a decision to deny him the ability to pay for police protection for his family while in Britain.

Prince Harry was accused of snubbing Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday after announcing he will miss her late husband’s memorial service, amid a legal dispute over his security protection in the United Kingdom.

While a spokesperson confirmed that Harry will not attend the Westminster Abbey service on March 29, he is expected to attend the Invictus Games, which begin in the Netherlands just two weeks later.

The Sun newspaper carried the headline “Harry’s Phil snub” after days of front-page coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Angela Levin, a royal biographer, accused Harry of “blackmail” regarding his grandfather Prince Philip’s royal protection detail after the UK government withdrew it.

Levin told UK media that Prince Charles’s second son “has snubbed the Duke of Edinburgh (Philip), but really he is snubbing the queen.”

Prince Philip, the queen’s husband for 73 years, died last April, just weeks shy of his 100th birthday.

His funeral was held under coronavirus restrictions, with only 30 mourners in attendance, including Harry. The queen sat alone, following the rules of the government.

Given the limited nature of the funeral, this month’s memorial service is intended to serve as a national celebration of the Duke of Edinburgh’s long life and service.

Harry’s spokesperson did not give a reason for his absence on Friday, but said he hopes to visit his grandmother “soon.”

Harry’s return to the UK for the funeral was one of only two since he and wife Meghan left the royal family and moved to North America two years ago.

As a result of their decision, the UK government revoked his taxpayer-funded protection on future visits to the country, a decision that Harry is contesting in court.

Commentators questioned why Harry would feel unsafe in the UK but not in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, a sporting event he founded for disabled military veterans that begins on April 16 in The Hague.

ITV News royal editor Chris Ship tweeted that Harry would attend the week-long event despite having “concluded he isn’t safe in (the) UK without the access to intelligence he has requested.”

As part of a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, Harry is filming a behind-the-scenes documentary about the Invictus Games.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth has cancelled her attendance at another Westminster Abbey service for Commonwealth Day on Monday, citing a period of fragile health, including a mild bout of Covid.