Prince Harry gets good news when his second dad,’ Mark Dyer, returns home from after surgery

Mark Dyer, Prince Harry’s “second dad,” has returned home in time to celebrate his 55th birthday after spending six weeks in the hospital.

The former Welsh Guards officer, known as Marko to his friends, appeared pleased to be home over the weekend as he posed for photos with his wife Amanda and family friends Natalie Pinkham and her husband Owain Walbyoff.

“ALERT!! GOOD NEWS!! After 14 hours of cancer surgery and 6 weeks in hospital (with no visitors), our good friend Marko Dyer was allowed home yesterday in time to celebrate his birthday with his lovely wife Amanda, two children, and us today… OUTSTANDING JOY!! #fuckcancer #goodnews…at long last, “Natalie wrote alongside the photos she shared on Instagram.

Mark has played a significant role in Harry’s life. The two have a long history, dating back to Mark’s role as a mentor and companion to Prince Charles’ youngest son during his gap year.

They reportedly travelled together to Australia, Lesotho, and Argentina, and they still socialise together when the Duke of Sussex is in London.

Prior to his departure to America in 2020, Mark hosted a farewell party for Harry at his Brook House Pub in Fulham.

Mark’s son Jasper is also godfather to Harry, and the 55-year-old was an usher at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May 2019.

Natalie’s post was inundated with congratulations from friends, with one calling him “gingersuperman” and another a “true gent.”

Autumn Phillips, Peter Phillips’ ex-wife, also commented, writing: “Oh my goodness. That man is a legend. I’m sending you love and strength.” While the post was liked by Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Ben Shephard, and Janette Manrara.