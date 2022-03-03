Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 06:14 pm
Prince Harry has been accused of using smoke screens’ to shield himself from royal realities

Prince Harry has been chastised for attempting to use his request for more private security as a smokescreen to avoid having to visit the Royal Family.

During an interview with Closer magazine, royal author and biographer Tom Bower made this claim.

“I think the notion that he’s worried about his own security and needs the Met Police is an excuse, and that, sadly, we won’t see him or Meghan back in the UK anytime soon,” he was quoted as saying in it.

“And I think Harry won’t come back because he knows he cannot face his family, and be pleasant with them, knowing what he’s written about them in that book.”

Mr Bower added that this move comes because it may be difficult for Prince Harry to “come back and pretend it’s all fine” because he may be asked to “justify the money he’s been paid.”

 

