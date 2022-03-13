Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Mar, 2022. 12:13 am
Prince Harry Has Been Charged With “Snubbing The Queen”

London: Prince Harry was accused of snubbing Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday after announcing he will miss her late husband’s memorial service, amid a legal dispute over his security protection in the United Kingdom.
While a spokesperson confirmed that Harry will not attend the Westminster Abbey service on March 29, he is expected to attend the Invictus Games, which begin in the Netherlands just two weeks later.

The Sun newspaper carried the headline “Harry’s Phil snub” after days of front-page coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

After the UK government withdrew his grandfather Prince Philip’s service, royal biographer Angela Levin accused the California-based Harry of “blackmail.”

Levin told UK media that Prince Charles’s second son “has snubbed the Duke of Edinburgh (Philip), but really he is snubbing the queen.”

Prince Philip, the queen’s husband for 73 years, died last April, just weeks shy of his 100th birthday.

His funeral was held under coronavirus restrictions, with only 30 mourners in attendance, including Harry. The queen sat alone, following the rules of the government.

Given the limited nature of the funeral, this month’s memorial service is intended to serve as a national celebration of the Duke of Edinburgh’s long life and service.

Harry’s spokesperson did not give a reason for his absence on Friday, but said he hopes to visit his grandmother “soon.”

Harry’s return to the UK for the funeral was one of only two since he and wife Meghan left the royal family and moved to North America two years ago.

As a result of their decision, the UK government revoked his taxpayer-funded protection on future visits to the country, a decision that Harry is contesting in court.

Commentators questioned why Harry would feel unsafe in the UK but not in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, a sporting event he founded for disabled military veterans that begins on April 16 in The Hague.

ITV News royal editor Chris Ship tweeted that Harry would attend the week-long event despite having “concluded he isn’t safe in (the) UK without access to intelligence.”

As part of a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, Harry is filming a behind-the-scenes documentary about the Invictus Games.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth has cancelled her attendance at another Westminster Abbey service for Commonwealth Day on Monday, citing a period of fragile health, including a mild bout of Covid.

