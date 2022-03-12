Prince Harry has been chastised for his ‘disgraceful decision.’

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry, who has confirmed that he will not return to the UK for his late grandfather Phillip’s memorial service, will’regret’ his decision.

“Prince Harry’s silly feud with the Government over security means he won’t return to the UK for his late grandfather’s Service of Thanksgiving later this month,” royal expert Dan Wootton tweeted.

“However, he made it to Texas for a rodeo this week.” Wootton slammed Harry’s shocking move as “a disgraceful decision that he will come to regret.”

Another royal commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams, believes that “it’s a great shame, it’s regrettable the rift will remain unhealed.”

The Queen, who is eager to meet her great-granddaughter for the first time, will now be “unlikely” to meet Lilibet in person.

When asked if the Queen will ever meet Lilibet, Mr Fitzwilliams said, “It’s becoming increasingly unlikely.”