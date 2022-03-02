Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 09:23 pm
Prince Harry has been warned not to ‘discredit’ Camilla: a report

Prince Harry has warned Camilla not to reveal any secrets about herself because doing so could harm her image as the future Queen Consort.

Jonathan Sacerdoti, a royal expert and journalist, has issued this warning.

The message was delivered during one of Sacerdoti’s Express UK interviews.

“It might dent her reputation, depending on what he says, if there are things in there that people don’t like about how she’s behaved or interacted with the family, I’m not sure if that’s the case,” he admitted.

“However, I believe it may have the opposite effect in that Harry and Meghan are becoming increasingly unpopular in the UK as a result of their activities and statements.”

“I believe Harry’s revealing negative thoughts and opinions about Camilla may actually help the British public accept and like her, because their public approval is declining while hers is increasing.”

“So, for them to discredit her in some way may have a negative effect on their intentions and a positive effect on her among the British public,” he added before concluding.

 

