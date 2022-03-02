Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 07:02 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince Harry has been warned not to ‘discredit’ Camilla: report

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 07:02 pm
Prince Harry
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Prince Harry has warned Camilla not to reveal any secrets about herself because doing so could harm her image as the future Queen Consort.

Jonathan Sacerdoti, a royal expert and journalist, has issued this warning.

The message was delivered during one of Sacerdoti’s Express UK interviews.

He began by admitting, “It might dent her reputation, depending on what he says, if there are things in there that people don’t like about how she’s behaved or interacted with the family, I don’t know if that’s the case.”

“But I think it might also have the opposite effect in that Harry and Meghan are increasingly unpopular in the UK because of their activities and statements.”

 

“I think Harry revealing negative thoughts and opinions about Camilla may well actually help the British public accept her and like her because their public approval is dropping as time goes on, and hers is increasing.”

Before concluding he also added, “So, for them to discredit her in some way may have a negative effect on their intentions and a positive effect on her among the British public.”

 

Read More

27 mins ago
Because of Princess Charlotte, Prince George will be changing schools

According to a royal expert, Prince George is changing schools outside of...
28 mins ago
Hareem Shah pulls off her glam in a shocking pink top 

TikTok star Hareem Shah is popularly known for her controversial stories with...
29 mins ago
Kim Kardashian is interested in representing a reality star accused of fraud

Jen Shah, a controversial reality star, wants Kim Kardashian to be on...
33 mins ago
Julia Fox finally speaks out about her relationship with Kanye West

Julia Fox has broken her silence about her relationship with Kanye West...
38 mins ago
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy are among the cast members of 'One Tree Hill.' On 'Good Sam,' Joy Lenz reunites.

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy Lenz worked together for years...
49 mins ago
Britney Spears celebrates her newfound fashion freedom and responds to fans' concerns about her beach photos

Britney Spears, who is currently on vacation with her fiancé Sam Asghari...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Yemeni Huthi
2 mins ago
Yemeni Huthi rebel strike kills nine Sudanese troops

DUBAI - A Yemeni Huthi rebel strike on a military camp in...
Tristan Thompson
3 mins ago
Tristan Thompson trolled with ‘Khloe Kardashian’ chants during NBA game

On the basketball court, Tristan Thompson was subjected to trolling from ex-girlfriend...
Latest picture of Urwa Hocane with Imran Ashraf
5 mins ago
Latest picture of Urwa Hocane with Imran Ashraf

Urwa Hocane is a Pakistani media personality, model, and actress. She started...
Ukraine plant
6 mins ago
Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant, says Russia

Vienna - IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi stated Wednesday that Russia has notified...
Adsence Ad 300X600