Prince Harry has been warned not to ‘discredit’ Camilla: report

Prince Harry has warned Camilla not to reveal any secrets about herself because doing so could harm her image as the future Queen Consort.

Jonathan Sacerdoti, a royal expert and journalist, has issued this warning.

The message was delivered during one of Sacerdoti’s Express UK interviews.

He began by admitting, “It might dent her reputation, depending on what he says, if there are things in there that people don’t like about how she’s behaved or interacted with the family, I don’t know if that’s the case.”

“But I think it might also have the opposite effect in that Harry and Meghan are increasingly unpopular in the UK because of their activities and statements.”

“I think Harry revealing negative thoughts and opinions about Camilla may well actually help the British public accept her and like her because their public approval is dropping as time goes on, and hers is increasing.”

Before concluding he also added, “So, for them to discredit her in some way may have a negative effect on their intentions and a positive effect on her among the British public.”