Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 08:10 pm
Prince Harry has ‘thrown toys out of pram’ over security bid: ‘Bratty!’

Prince Harry has been accused of bratty antics in his desire to obtain greater security for Meghan Markle, Archie, and Lilibet.

Royal commentator and expert Charles Rae has issued this callout.

In his interview with GB News, he was quoted saying, “The surprise would be if he’d actually decided to come.”

“I think it’s a huge snub to the Queen, especially as he’s decided not to come for the March 29 service at Westminster Abbey.”

But he’s going to the Invictus Games in The Hague a week or so later. He’s become a spoiled brat, he’s just thrown his toys out of the pram. “

“He’s in dispute with the Home Office at the moment over the protection because he wants royal protection, even though he said he’s going to pay for it.”

“He just cannot hire British bobbies with guns at any time. And the point of him being here for his grandfather’s event is that he would be covered by royal protection because all the royals will be covered by royal protection. “

So him saying he can’t bring his wife and children is rubbish. He has been using it as an excuse. “

But “he’s now saying he’ll eventually come and see the Queen.”

