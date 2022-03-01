Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 11:08 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince Harry is a “fish out of water” on stage with Meghan Markle, Experts

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 11:08 pm
Prince Harry

Prince Harry is a “fish out of water” on stage with Meghan Markle, Experts

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

According to a body language expert, Prince Harry appeared to be a “fish out of water” when he accepted an award with Meghan on Saturday.

The prince appeared “embarrassed” and as if he “didn’t want to be there,” according to expert Dr. Lillian Glass, who added that Meghan “is in her element.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accepted a top honour at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards on Saturday in Los Angeles.

They received the prestigious President’s Award in recognition of their outstanding public service and humanitarian efforts.

Dr. Glass, an internationally renowned body language expert, examined their appearance at the event.

She stated that there was a distinct difference between the couple’s on-stage appearances, with Harry appearing “uncomfortable” in comparison to his wife.

“Harry looked like a fish out of water as he didn’t know what to do or how to comport himself as he looked down at the award and examined it and then rocked back and forth and pulled away from Meghan,” Dr Glass told the Express.

 

 

Read More

10 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present a grant to a UK charity, of which the duchess is still a patron

The foundation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has given a grant...
16 mins ago
Kate Middleton discusses what she wishes she had known before becoming a mother

Even if you are the Duchess of Cambridge, there is no instruction...
21 mins ago
Camila Cabello shares a new sneak peek from her song 'Bam Bam.'

Camila Cabello, the Cuban-American music sensation, has left fans even more excited...
25 mins ago
Kate Middleton's embarrassing shopping trip earned her a new moniker

When Kate Middleton went shopping, she was given an embarrassing nickname. When...
58 mins ago
Photos: Zara Noor Abbas looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Zara Noor Abbas is a stunning Pakistani actress. She was born on...
1 hour ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are waiting for the Queen's death before making a 'part-time' return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their home in the United...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Sundal Khattak looks stunning in red outfit
1 min ago
Sundal Khattak looks stunning in red outfit

Sundal Khattak is a well-known Tik Tok star who became famous when...
Queen
5 mins ago
After discovering a dead slug in her dinner, the Queen sent a scathing note to the kitchen staff

According to MyLondon, the Queen's former servant, Charles Oliver, recalled the incident...
7 mins ago
Amna Ilyas flaunts her bikini body in Sri Lanka, see photos

Model and actress Amna Ilyas, who often draws controversy with her unapologetic...
Prince Harry
10 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present a grant to a UK charity, of which the duchess is still a patron

The foundation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has given a grant...
Adsence Ad 300X600