Prince Harry is a “fish out of water” on stage with Meghan Markle, Experts

According to a body language expert, Prince Harry appeared to be a “fish out of water” when he accepted an award with Meghan on Saturday.

The prince appeared “embarrassed” and as if he “didn’t want to be there,” according to expert Dr. Lillian Glass, who added that Meghan “is in her element.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accepted a top honour at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards on Saturday in Los Angeles.

They received the prestigious President’s Award in recognition of their outstanding public service and humanitarian efforts.

Dr. Glass, an internationally renowned body language expert, examined their appearance at the event.

She stated that there was a distinct difference between the couple’s on-stage appearances, with Harry appearing “uncomfortable” in comparison to his wife.

“Harry looked like a fish out of water as he didn’t know what to do or how to comport himself as he looked down at the award and examined it and then rocked back and forth and pulled away from Meghan,” Dr Glass told the Express.