Prince Harry is ‘in danger’ of following in the footsteps of his ‘doomed ancestors’ down a bottomless pit

Experts have issued a warning to Prince Harry, who is on the verge of falling into the same black hole as his forefathers.

This revelation was made by royal author Tom Quinn during an interview with the To Di For Daily podcast.

“I think the real danger of Harry’s behaviour is that Harry will end up like that [Edward VIII]. He [Harry] doesn’t really have a role in the Royal Family because he’s the spare as it were, rather than the heir.”

“It’s very much like his great-great-uncle Edward VIII after he abdicated with Mrs Simpson.”

“He thought he would have a role, but suddenly he found he had nothing to do and the rest of his life was just, you know, spent moving around the world with actually very little to do.”

“He couldn’t get a job and the British Government wouldn’t give him a job and he was no longer King… so it was a very sad life.”