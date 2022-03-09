‘Prince Harry is in regular contact with Prince Charles,’ report

Prince Harry is ‘in regular contact with Prince Charles,’ but his relationship with Prince William ‘has not recovered since the Oprah interview,’ according to a royal expert.

Camilla Tominey stated that the relationship had not yet’recovered,’ implying that “both his father and his brother felt ‘trapped’ in the Royal family.”

“While Prince Charles is thought to be in regular contact with his youngest son, Harry’s relationship with William has yet to recover from Oprah, after he suggested both his father and his brother felt ‘trapped’ in the Royal family,” writes The Telegraph.