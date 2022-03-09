Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 01:18 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

‘Prince Harry is in regular contact with Prince Charles,’ report

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 01:18 am
'Prince Harry

‘Prince Harry is in regular contact with Prince Charles,’ report

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Prince Harry is ‘in regular contact with Prince Charles,’ but his relationship with Prince William ‘has not recovered since the Oprah interview,’ according to a royal expert.

Camilla Tominey stated that the relationship had not yet’recovered,’ implying that “both his father and his brother felt ‘trapped’ in the Royal family.”

“While Prince Charles is thought to be in regular contact with his youngest son, Harry’s relationship with William has yet to recover from Oprah, after he suggested both his father and his brother felt ‘trapped’ in the Royal family,” writes The Telegraph.

Read More

14 mins ago
The correct way to shake hand with Queen Elizabeth

The protocol is crucial when it comes to the royal family, and...
20 mins ago
Meghan Markle news: Prince Harry "could launch a spiteful attack" on Camilla and "blame her for mental health."

PRINCE In his upcoming autobiography, Harry may launch a "spiteful attack" on...
24 mins ago
Kate Middleton bakes homemade chocolate brownies for volunteers when she and Prince William visit a Ukrainian support center

During a visit to a Ukrainian support centre with Prince William, Kate...
28 mins ago
Urwa Hocane’s latest video goes viral on the internet

Urwa Hocane is an Pakistan actress and model. Urwa Hocane made her...
34 mins ago
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir land in hot water for 'poor' parenting skills

Our famous couples are not new to the spotlight, but Pakistan's power...
49 mins ago
Strings lead singer Bilal Maqsood drops nursery rhymes in Urdu 

With three decades of music-making behind him, Pakistan's greatest music hero, Bilal...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
5 mins ago
Prince Harry’s new book could be interpreted as a form of revenge against royal family

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, Prince Harry's book could be a...
Prince Harry
11 mins ago
Prince Harry’s relationship with Prince William is causing a schism

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry's relationship with his brother Prince...
Prince Harry
13 mins ago
At a US event, Prince Harry was mocked because Americans ‘didn’t even recognise’ him

Locals "didn't even recognise" Prince Harry when he appeared at a Texas...
Queen
14 mins ago
The correct way to shake hand with Queen Elizabeth

The protocol is crucial when it comes to the royal family, and...
Adsence Ad 300X600