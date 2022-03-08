Adsence Ads 300X250
08th Mar, 2022. 07:30 pm
Prince Harry makes an unexpected appearance in a cowboy hat at the Texas Rodeo

08th Mar, 2022. 07:30 pm
Prince Harry
Prince Harry donned a cowboy hat instead of his royal crown for a surprise appearance at a Texas rodeo over the weekend.

According to People, the Duke of Sussex was spotted on Saturday at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas, wearing a grey cowboy hat and sitting on his head.

Cindy Reid, secretary of the Stockyards Championship Rodeo, posted a photo of Harry chatting up some people at the rodeo on her Instagram page.

“What happened to Prince Harry on Saturday night?” Just hanging out behind the bucking chutes at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo! I adore it! “Thank you for stopping by!” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

The Melton Bull Company also shared the same photo, writing, “Prince Harry hanging out at the rodeo this week.” We have a lot of rodeo royalty, but this is the first time I’ve seen a Prince.”

The Melton Bull Company has since deleted the photo.

Harry’s rodeo appearance comes less than a month after completing another American first: he attended his first Super Bowl match in California with cousin Princess Eugenie on February 13.

Harry’s appearance at the Super Bowl was his first public appearance with other members of the British royal family in nearly two years.

