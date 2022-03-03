Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 09:33 pm
Prince Harry may ‘forever regret’ not making UK visit

Prince Harry

According to a royal author, Prince Harry is expected to face the “ultimate test and dilemma” regarding his possible return to the United Kingdom.

For the uninitiated, the Duke of Sussex is currently fighting a legal battle with the Home Office after being denied police protection for himself and his family while visiting the UK, despite clarifying that he would pay for security himself.

In light of the current situation, royal author Tom Bower believes Prince Harry is facing the “ultimate test,” as this year marks significant events for the royal family, including Prince Philip’s memorial later this month and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee beginning in June.

“The next few months will be the ultimate test for Harry, the ultimate dilemma,” he told Closer magazine.

“He insists that he adores his grandmother; will he return to support her at Prince Philip’s memorial service, and will he return to support her and celebrate her reign during the Platinum Jubilee?” These are watershed moments, and unfortunately, time is running out.

“If he doesn’t return, it’s a clear statement about where his loyalty and his own interests lie.” He’s had numerous opportunities to return home and spend time with his family – and hasn’t – but this will reveal where his and Meghan’s minds are.

“And if they don’t come back soon, and Lilibet doesn’t meet the Queen and Harry doesn’t celebrate her life and reign with her, it could be something he comes to regret forever.”

