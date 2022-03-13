Adsence Ads 300X250
14th Mar, 2022. 12:22 am
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s American move sees other royals reconsider their future

14th Mar, 2022. 12:22 am
Prince Harry
As a result of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to the United States, senior members of the royal family may be reconsidering their positions.

For those who are unaware, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the firm in March 2020 and moved to Meghan’s home state of California, where they now live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

According to constitutional expert Dr. Bob Morris, their example has made some royals reconsider their role and future within the firm, particularly those who are unlikely to succeed.

Speaking to Express, he said: “It may have the effect that other members of the Royal Family, especially the elder members of the Royal Family, will think twice about what roles they wish to take in life.”

He continued: “Perhaps we have been unimaginative in developing the careers of the spares, and we rely too much on our military careers for that purpose.”

 

