Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 07:26 pm
Prince Harry ready to launch attacks on future Queen Camilla

Prince Harry
Prince Harry in his future memoirs, Harry may unleash a “spiteful assault” on Camilla and “blame her for mental health problems.”

Angela Levin anticipates the explosive book, which is set to be published later this year, would target the future Queen Consort for “taking” Charles from Diana.

The Duke of Sussex has yet to openly address the Queen’s plan to pass over the reins to Camilla when the time comes. He has promised to present a “wholly truthful” and “honest” account of his life in the biography.

Harry’s silence, according to sources, “speaks volumes” about his relationship with Charles’ second wife.
Angela, a royal biographer, has now stated that Camilla should expect a slew of public slurs in his upcoming book.

Angela, who spent a year with Harry for an authorised biography, told Talk Radio: “Harry‘s memoir is coming out at the end of the year.

“Anyone who is anyone is saying it’s going to attack Camilla and make her responsible for [his] mental health and how she stole his father from his mother.”

