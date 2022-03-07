Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 11:12 pm
‘Prince Harry secretly dated Meghan Markle for five months,’ reports

Meghan Markle

According to reports, Meghan Markle had a “extraordinary” first meeting with the Queen when she first began dating Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex secretly dated the Suits star for five months before the news broke, but it didn’t surprise their families because the most important introductions had already been made, according to a media outlet citing a royal commentator.

In the Channel 5 documentary ‘Harry & Meghan vs the Monarchy,’ royal expert Ashley Pearson described Meghan Markle’s “extraordinary” first meeting with the Queen, saying, “The meeting went extremely well.”

“It actually ran over,” she added, “which is an extraordinary thing for the way the Queen keeps her schedule.”

Prince Harry’s sweetheart was greeted warmly. “Here she is: articulate, bright, intelligent, well-spoken, beautiful, and elegant — what’s not to like?”

In the Oprah interview, the Duchess of Sussex gave her own account of the meeting, saying she met the Queen at Royal Lodge, where Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York have previously resided.

Meghan and Harry were on their way to lunch when they were joined by the Queen, who had just finished a church service in nearby Windsor.

