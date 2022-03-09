Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 08:51 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince Harry was’mocked’ after Americans failed to recognise him at a rodeo in Texas

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 08:51 pm
Prince Harry

Prince Harry was’mocked’ after Americans failed to recognise him at a rodeo in Texas

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Britain’s Prince Harry may be a huge deal in the UK, but if reports are to be believed, the prince is struggling to find the same warmth and recognition in the US, according to Express UK.

On Saturday, the Duke of Sussex was spotted at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas, wearing a grey cowboy hat that sat on his head.

According to The Daily Mail, despite his royal status, Harry went unnoticed at the essentially American event.

“The funny thing is that most people didn’t recognise him or care,” said one source.

The same insider, who was reportedly present at the event, slammed the prince’s appearance at the rodeo as’shocking.’

“It’s a uniquely American event in which animals are forced to perform.” Given his disregard for the First Amendment and his wife’s animal rights activism, it’s surprising he thought he could show his face here,” the source said.

According to People, The Melton Bull Company also shared an image of Prince Harry at the event, but it was later deleted by the company’s owner, Cory Melton.

 

Read More

8 mins ago
Vladimir Putin's 'lover, Alina Kabaeva a gymnast, is hiding out in a private and very secure' Swiss chalet

Vladimir Putin's Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast mistress is said to be hiding out...
13 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'desperate for an olive branch' to the United Kingdom

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been offered a once-in-a-lifetime...
15 mins ago
The 'golden era' of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is coming to an end: report

Experts warn that the golden era of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's...
18 mins ago
Meghan Markle was presented with a memento at Prince Charles and Camilla's home

Even in the midst of the royal family's ongoing drama, Prince Charles...
20 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to discontinue their one notorious practice

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are in news for their possible...
23 mins ago
Nimra Khan’s photos go viral on social media

Popular Nimra Khan, a Pakistani diva, shared her most recent stunning photos...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Queen
3 mins ago
The Queen’s Guard abandons its duties to fight in Ukraine, causing the Defence Ministry to scramble

A Coldstream Guardsman, 19, who had sworn to protect the Queen, has...
Kinza Hashmi celebrates her birthday in style, see photos
3 mins ago
Kinza Hashmi celebrates her birthday in style, see photos

Kinza Hashmi is a Pakistani television actress. She was born in Lahore...
Shakib Al Hasan
5 mins ago
SA vs Ban: Bangladesh rest all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for tour

DHAKA: Bangladesh said on Wednesday that all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be...
5 mins ago
Prince William’s ‘displeasure’ with Diana’s portrayal leaked

According to royal sources, Prince William had "anguished thoughts" about Princess Diana's...
Adsence Ad 300X600