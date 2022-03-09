Prince Harry was’mocked’ after Americans failed to recognise him at a rodeo in Texas

Britain’s Prince Harry may be a huge deal in the UK, but if reports are to be believed, the prince is struggling to find the same warmth and recognition in the US, according to Express UK.

On Saturday, the Duke of Sussex was spotted at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas, wearing a grey cowboy hat that sat on his head.

According to The Daily Mail, despite his royal status, Harry went unnoticed at the essentially American event.

“The funny thing is that most people didn’t recognise him or care,” said one source.

The same insider, who was reportedly present at the event, slammed the prince’s appearance at the rodeo as’shocking.’

“It’s a uniquely American event in which animals are forced to perform.” Given his disregard for the First Amendment and his wife’s animal rights activism, it’s surprising he thought he could show his face here,” the source said.

According to People, The Melton Bull Company also shared an image of Prince Harry at the event, but it was later deleted by the company’s owner, Cory Melton.