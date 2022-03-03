Prince Harry will not return to the UK to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee because he “can’t face” the Royal Family: report

According to a royal biographer, Prince Harry may be set to miss his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

According to a royal expert, the Duke of Sussex would find it difficult to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations due to tensions surrounding his tell-all memoir, which is set to be published in the autumn.

According to Tom Bower, a Royal biographer, Harry will face the “ultimate dilemma” of whether to visit the Queen to mark the monarch’s 70th year on the throne.

The royal expert, in new interview, told Closer: “I think Harry won’t come back because he knows he cannot face his family, and be pleasant with them, knowing what he’s written about them in that book.”

“That book will have a lot of casualties and cause a lot of hurt. It will really deliver,” Mr Bower said.

Prince Harry, who moved to Montecito after leaving the royal family in 2020, is suing the Home Office in the High Court over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.

According to royal biographer Tom Bower, the Duke of Sussex ‘won’t come back because he knows he cannot face his family.’