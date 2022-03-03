Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 12:35 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince Harry will not return to the UK to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee because he “can’t face” the Royal Family: report

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 12:35 am
Prince Harry

Prince Harry will not return to the UK to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee because he “can’t face” the Royal Family: report

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

According to a royal biographer, Prince Harry may be set to miss his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

According to a royal expert, the Duke of Sussex would find it difficult to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations due to tensions surrounding his tell-all memoir, which is set to be published in the autumn.

According to Tom Bower, a Royal biographer, Harry will face the “ultimate dilemma” of whether to visit the Queen to mark the monarch’s 70th year on the throne.

The royal expert, in new interview, told Closer: “I think Harry won’t come back because he knows he cannot face his family, and be pleasant with them, knowing what he’s written about them in that book.”

“That book will have a lot of casualties and cause a lot of hurt. It will really deliver,” Mr Bower said.

Prince Harry, who moved to Montecito after leaving the royal family in 2020, is suing the Home Office in the High Court over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.

According to royal biographer Tom Bower, the Duke of Sussex ‘won’t come back because he knows he cannot face his family.’

Read More

1 hour ago
Armeena Khan welcomes summer in this cute outfit 

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan is all set to welcome summer as she...
2 hours ago
Iqra Aziz poses for a morning selfie with her son Kabir Hussain

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz, who has been enjoying her time as the new...
2 hours ago
Hira Mani shares casual photos with friends

Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress. She was born on February 27,...
3 hours ago
BTS: Lizzo's sister Vanessa Jefferson recalls meeting Kim Taehyung in Los Angeles like a true fangirl

Lizzo is one of BTS' most devoted fans. Kim Taehyung nicknamed V...
3 hours ago
Fight Breaks Out Between Peacock and Goat in Jungle, Video Amuses The Internet

Animal and bird videos are, unsurprisingly, popular on the internet. Every day...
3 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Artist Grooves to 'Srivalli' on Stage in the Middle of a Play, Amuses the Internet

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has wowed audiences...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Wordle Answer Today
5 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 3rd March #257 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 257 that was released today, 2nd March,...
Madiha Imam
6 mins ago
Madiha Imam looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Madiha Imam is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model. In 2015, she...
Today’s Nerdle Of The Day Answer #43: 3rd March
7 mins ago
Today’s Nerdle Of The Day Answer #43: 3rd March 2022

Greetings, nerds! What do you have planned for the day? Guess what...
Mario Hermoso
8 mins ago
Mario Hermoso’s injury has been confirmed by Atletico Madrid

MADRID: Mario Hermoso, an Atletico Madrid defender, is expected to miss Sunday's...
Adsence Ad 300X600