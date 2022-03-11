Adsence Ad 160X600
Prince Harry will NOT return to UK
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
Prince Harry will not be returning to the UK this month for Prince Philip’s special memorial.
The Duke of Sussex confirmed today he won’t be coming back to Britain for his late grandfather’s thanksgiving service.
It comes after Harry’s fierce row over security – as he demanded his own protection officers in the UK.
However, Prince Philip passed away on April 9 last year.
Download BOL News App for latest news