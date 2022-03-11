Prince Harry will NOT return to UK

The Royal Family is ‘bandaging wounds’ from Prince Harry, according to Meghan Markle’s first tell-all book

Prince Harry will not be returning to the UK this month for Prince Philip’s special memorial.

The Duke of Sussex confirmed today he won’t be coming back to Britain for his late grandfather’s thanksgiving service.

It comes after Harry’s fierce row over security – as he demanded his own protection officers in the UK.

However, Prince Philip passed away on April 9 last year.