Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 07:32 pm
Prince Harry will ‘regret’ missing Philip memorial as Queen might not meet Lilibet

Meghan Markle

How did the Queen KNOW? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had departed from the royal family for good

According to a royal pundit, Prince Harry will ‘regret’ skipping Phillip’s memorial ceremony this year.
Harry, 37, has stated that he would not be attending his late grandfather’s Thanksgiving ceremony in the United Kingdom this month.

“Prince Harry’s silly feud with the Government over security means he won’t return to the UK for his late grandfather’s Service of Thanksgiving later this month”, GB News anchor Dan Wootton tweeted.

“But he managed a jaunt to Texas for a rodeo this week. A disgraceful decision that he will end up regretting.”

As a result of the decision, the Queen will be “unlikely” to meet Lilibet in person.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun Online: “I think it’s a great pity, what this means is it regrettable the rift will remain unhealed.”
Speaking about whether the Queen will ever meet Lilibet, Mr Fitzwilliams added: “It’s increasingly unlikely.

