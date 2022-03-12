Prince Harry’s Invictus charity receives £500k grant from Kate Middleton & Prince William

The news comes as the Duke of Sussex lends his support to a significant human rights movement aimed at representing the world’s 1.2 billion handicapped people.

Despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle openly criticizing the family, the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge awarded the money.

The Duke’s charity, however, enjoyed its greatest year yet, according to the Daily Mail, due to the Cambridges’ donation.

The Cambridges have “always backed Harry’s efforts to develop Invictus,” according to a courtier, and the pair is “delighted that it has been a success.”

It further added that “the huge transfer of £560,984 meant that Invictus could boast an income of £1.77 million last year in newly published accounts.

“That’s a huge jump in 2019 when its income was £1.06 million.”

The multi-sport Invictus Games were founded by Prince Harry for wounded military personnel from allies.

The Games help injured warriors get back on their feet.

The Invictus Games, organized by Prince Harry, will take place in the Hague, Netherlands, from April 16 to 22, 2022, before moving to Germany the following year.