Prince Harry’s new book could be interpreted as a form of revenge against royal family

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, Prince Harry’s book could be a form of “revenge” and “spiteful” toward the royal family.

Levin continued, saying: “Prince Charles is very adaptable because he adores Harry, so he may be more willing to let him have his way.

“But I think he won’t do that if he reads what he says about Camilla.”

The Sun reported last month that Charles has told aides that he is concerned his younger son’s book will be a “excoriating takedown” of his wife, particularly in the early years of their romance.

According to a source: “Concerns have been raised about Harry’s memories of Camilla’s entrance into the Royal Family and how her long-running romance with Charles harmed him from a young age.

“Harry is fiercely loyal and protective of his late mother and her legacy, and didn’t approve of Camilla sweeping in as the great love of his father’s life.

“Understandably he found those early years incredibly difficult, and he might publicly blame Camilla for much of what he believes went wrong in his childhood, and the trauma the whole situation caused.”

