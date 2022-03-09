Prince Harry’s relationship with Prince William is causing a schism

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry’s relationship with his brother Prince William is “driving a wedge with a sledge hammer.”

Dylan Howard, author of Royals At War, commented on the two’s relationship in Channel 5’s recent documentary ‘Harry and Meghan Vs The Monarchy.’

Howard stated: “William, as a staunch supporter of everything the Royal Family stands for, will undoubtedly be drawn into this.”

“It’s almost as if Prince Harry is driving a sledgehammer through his relationship with Prince William,” he added.”