Prince Harry’s relationship with Prince William is causing a schism
According to a royal expert, Prince Harry’s relationship with his brother Prince William is “driving a wedge with a sledge hammer.”
Dylan Howard, author of Royals At War, commented on the two’s relationship in Channel 5’s recent documentary ‘Harry and Meghan Vs The Monarchy.’
Howard stated: “William, as a staunch supporter of everything the Royal Family stands for, will undoubtedly be drawn into this.”
“It’s almost as if Prince Harry is driving a sledgehammer through his relationship with Prince William,” he added.”
