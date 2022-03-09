Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 10:37 pm
Prince Harry upcoming autobiography is a ‘royal revenge’

Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been chastised for creating ‘third-rate content.’

Royal biographer Angela Levin has stated that Prince Harry’s upcoming autobiography is a form of “royal revenge” and be “spiteful” for the royal family.

“Prince Charles is very malleable because he loves Harry very much so he might be more inclined to let him have his way”, said Levin.

“But I think if he reads what he says about Camilla then he won’t do that.”

The Sun claimed last month that Charles had told aides he worries his younger son’s book will be an “excoriating takedown” of his wife — particularly in the early years of their romance.

According to a source “There are concerns about Harry’s recollections of Camilla’s entry into the Royal Family, and how her long-running romance with Charles damaged him from a young age.

“Harry is fiercely loyal and protective of his late mother and her legacy and didn’t approve of Camilla sweeping in as the great love of his father’s life.

“Understandably he found those early years incredibly difficult, and he might publicly blame Camilla for much of what he believes went wrong in his childhood, and the trauma the whole situation caused.”

