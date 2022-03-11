Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 01:13 am
Prince Harry’s’surprising remark’ on Kate and Will’s wedding day

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton’s maid of honour was her sister Pippa, and Prince William’s best man was his younger brother Prince Harry.

Harry delivered a speech at the wedding reception, which many guests said was the highlight of the event, even causing Kate to cry.

In her biography Harry: Life, Loss, and Love, royal author Katie Nicholl provided insight into the emotional speech.

“It was affectionate, warm, and funny, and it deeply touched William,” she said.

“The speech was peppered with Harry’s classic sense of humour, and he ribbed his brother: ‘William didn’t have a romantic bone in his body before he met Kate, so I knew it was serious when William suddenly started cooing down the phone at Kate’.

“Famous for his mimicry, Harry then impersonated his brother calling Kate ‘Babykins’, to much laughter from the guests.

“When he said the couple’s decade-long romance was his inspiration, there was a shy smile from Chelsy, while Kate shed a tear.”

