Prince William and Harry are under ‘constant strain’ and have a ‘lot of regret.’

According to a royal expert, Prince William ‘cannot just forget’ about his feud with Prince Harry and is under ‘constant strain’ as a result of it.

Duncan Larcombe, author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story, told OK! that the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex “both have a lot of regret” and feel like they’ve “lost a best friend.”

According to Mr. Larcombe: “Those who know William understand that the schism with his brother is not something he can simply forget.

“As you might expect, it’s a constant strain. It’s the same for Harry; they’re both as stubborn as mules.”