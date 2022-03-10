Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 02:05 am
Prince William and Harry are under ‘constant strain’ and have a ‘lot of regret.’

Web Desk BOL News

Prince William

According to a royal expert, Prince William ‘cannot just forget’ about his feud with Prince Harry and is under ‘constant strain’ as a result of it.

Duncan Larcombe, author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story, told OK! that the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex “both have a lot of regret” and feel like they’ve “lost a best friend.”

According to Mr. Larcombe: “Those who know William understand that the schism with his brother is not something he can simply forget.

“As you might expect, it’s a constant strain. It’s the same for Harry; they’re both as stubborn as mules.”

He added: “Everything else seems to be going right for William at this time, he’s riding the crest of a wave in most aspects of his life, but sadly he has the absence of Prince Harry, his brother in his life.”

