Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 02:14 am
Prince William and Kate Middleton are worried about Prince Harry’s royal memoir, assuming he’ll write about ‘how he suffered growing up.’

Kate Middleton

In his upcoming memoir, due out by the end of 2022, Prince Harry has promised to tell it like it is.

“It will be a firsthand account of my life that is accurate and entirely truthful,” he has said of the autobiography.

According to a source, members of the royal family, including the Queen and Harry’s estranged brother Prince William and wife Duchess Kate, are “extremely concerned” about what Harry will reveal.

“No one expects him to hold back,” says the source, noting that the tome is part of a $20 million deal with Penguin Random House for four titles. “They assume he’ll write about why he left the monarchy, how he suffered growing up, how the family handled the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and his conflicts with his father, Prince Charles.”

The book threatens to sever even more ties between Harry and his family. “Charles and William have both made some terse comments to Harry about the memoir, but Harry has remained tight-lipped about its contents,” the source adds. “Writing has been cathartic for him, and he hopes it will help others.”

As previously reported by OK!, despite the fact that Harry’s brother and father do not fully support his writing endeavours, cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice fully support him as he transitions into his role as an author.

“They believe Harry’s outspoken remarks were triggered because previously his voice and opinions were rarely heard within the royal family,” a source close to the royal family told Vanity Fair, adding that the royal sisters believe Harry “is finally being listened to.”

The Duke of Sussex and Duchess Meghan Markle were recently seen dining with Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, in Santa Barbara, where the princess and her husband were taking a break from British life.

 

