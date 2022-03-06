Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 06:32 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince William and Prince George are ‘proper pals’ as their father prepares his son to be King

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 06:32 pm
Prince William

Prince William and Prince George are ‘proper pals’ as their father prepares his son to be King

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Prince William is said to be keeping his eldest son, Prince George, close by in order to ease him into his future role as king.

According to Judi James, a body language expert, the Duke of Cambridge’s relationship appears to be more like “proper pals” than a typical father-son dynamic, as Prince William wants to gradually introduce his son into the role.

“There’s something that’s so familiar in many father/son relationships here, and that’s the way they gradually evolve from the father as a protective figure with his younger son to those moments when the pair show signs of being proper pals, enjoying sharing moments as friends as well as the parent and child relationship,” she told Express.

“William has always seemed eager to keep his eldest son close by his side and to gradually ease him into his future role as King by sharing his own experiences and providing some empathetic coaching.

“William has been very strongly bonded to George in terms of tactile behaviour as well as acting as a role model, putting him in a unique position to understand the challenges and pressures.

“William is a man who not only understands the problems of previous generations, but also how to avoid them.

“When introducing his son to his favourite sports, such as football and rugby, William emphasised the positive effects on things like mental health.

“At the Six Nations rugby this year there are so many more signals of a friendship vibe as well as a father/son relationship, with William and George sharing moments and conversations more as equals.

“It’s as though they’re enjoying each other’s company in a much more even way here, although the way William’s mouth muscles and facial features pucker in a suppressed smile define him as still every inch the proud dad too.”

Read More

17 mins ago
Prince William has 'flung in the lowest of lows' in response to Prince Harry's 'anguishing' claims

Experts reveal Prince William was reportedly flung into the lowest of lows...
9 hours ago
Bold Report

Ishrat Made In China’s glimmering premiere Karachi: With cinemas welcoming audiences after...
9 hours ago
Baarwan Khiladi’s press meet-up

Karachi: Surrounded with journalists and bloggers affiliated with different outlets on a...
9 hours ago
A true sight of empowering women - Sabiha Shah and her 'Ladies Dhaba'

Karachi: Most dhabas are reserved for men who consume refreshing doodh pattis...
9 hours ago
Six Life Lessons That Everyone Should Take From Sinf-e- Aahan

Karachi: When was the last time you saw six powerful, ambitious and...
9 hours ago
Siren Song - Understanding Pakistan Through Its Women Singers

On the eve of Women’s Day, reading about the women singers seemed...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Julia Fox
5 mins ago
Julia Fox reveals’real bits’ about her relationship with Kanye West: ‘Some of it was true.’

Julia Fox recently sat down for a heart-to-heart and discussed some of...
UK military head
5 mins ago
‘Unlawful’ for Britons to fight in Ukraine: UK military head

LONDON - The head of the UK armed forces Admiral Tony Radkin...
6 mins ago
Horoscope Today March 06, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today March 06: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
Prince Charles
8 mins ago
Without an invitation to Prince Charles’ coronation, Prince Harry’s Sussex charm will ‘wither.’

Experts warn that without an invitation to Prince Charles' coronation, Prince Harry...
Adsence Ad 300X600