Prince William and Prince George are ‘proper pals’ as their father prepares his son to be King

Prince William is said to be keeping his eldest son, Prince George, close by in order to ease him into his future role as king.

According to Judi James, a body language expert, the Duke of Cambridge’s relationship appears to be more like “proper pals” than a typical father-son dynamic, as Prince William wants to gradually introduce his son into the role.

“There’s something that’s so familiar in many father/son relationships here, and that’s the way they gradually evolve from the father as a protective figure with his younger son to those moments when the pair show signs of being proper pals, enjoying sharing moments as friends as well as the parent and child relationship,” she told Express.

“William has always seemed eager to keep his eldest son close by his side and to gradually ease him into his future role as King by sharing his own experiences and providing some empathetic coaching.

“William has been very strongly bonded to George in terms of tactile behaviour as well as acting as a role model, putting him in a unique position to understand the challenges and pressures.

“William is a man who not only understands the problems of previous generations, but also how to avoid them.

“When introducing his son to his favourite sports, such as football and rugby, William emphasised the positive effects on things like mental health.

“At the Six Nations rugby this year there are so many more signals of a friendship vibe as well as a father/son relationship, with William and George sharing moments and conversations more as equals.

“It’s as though they’re enjoying each other’s company in a much more even way here, although the way William’s mouth muscles and facial features pucker in a suppressed smile define him as still every inch the proud dad too.”